Naidu Sets July Deadline for Road Project Clearances

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to resolve land, forest, and wildlife clearance issues impacting road projects by July. He expressed dissatisfaction at a review meeting over project delays and emphasized speeding up work. The state aims to complete significant road projects this year.

In a decisive move to fast-track infrastructure development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has mandated officials to address and eliminate land, forest, and wildlife clearance barriers currently stalling road projects by the end of July.

During a review meeting held at the state Secretariat, Naidu conveyed dissatisfaction with the progress, stressing that further delays in road works would not be condoned. He urged officials to accelerate projects and remove all roadblocks immediately.

In the previous fiscal year, 770 km of roads costing over Rs 11,000 crore were completed under the National Highway Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This year, the government targets completing 1,040 km of roads, aiming for significant advancement under the 'Mission Pothole-Free Roads.'

