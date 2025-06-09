Left Menu

Air India Expands Self-Check-In and Baggage Drop Services Globally

Air India announced the extension of its integrated self-check-in and baggage drop services for passengers. Initially available in the US and Australia, it now includes all destinations in Europe, the UK, and Canada. This initiative simplifies boarding procedures and enhances passenger convenience at 19 international airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has broadened its self-check-in and baggage drop service to include all destinations across Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada, marking a significant enhancement in passenger convenience.

Initially a pioneer in this service for routes to the US and Australia, the carrier is now facilitating quicker airports experiences at 19 international locations, such as London's Heathrow and Gatwick, Paris, and Toronto.

The kiosks allow passengers to print boarding passes, baggage tags, and customize their travel preferences, thus saving time and improving efficiency at airport counters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

