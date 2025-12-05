Canada and Mexico should not be export hubs for China, says USTR

Canada and Mexico should not be used as export hubs for China, Vietnam, Indonesia and other countries, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Thursday, saying that this was already happening in some cases in Mexico.

Greer told a conference in Washington that there were problems with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that he had helped negotiate during President Donald Trump's first term, but some measures - including tariffs on foreign autos - were helping to correct issues.

Asked if the agreement would continue, Greer said it was the law of the land, a law passed by Congress, and that Canada and Mexico were the United States' largest export destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)