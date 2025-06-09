Himachal Seeks Infrastructure Boost and Extended Taxi Permit Validity

In a bid to boost infrastructure and local economy, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri met with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to push for an extension in taxi permit validity from 12 to 15 years.

Agnihotri emphasized the necessity of enhanced road and bridge infrastructure considering the state's challenging topography. He expressed gratitude to Gadkari for the Central government's support and urged speedy processing of the state's requests.

The demands included declaring new national highways and seeking additional funds for ongoing and proposed projects. Gadkari assured him of sympathetic consideration and approved the Dhalli-Rampur four-laning in principle.

(With inputs from agencies.)