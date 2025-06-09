Himachal's Strategic Tourism Push Amid GST Challenges

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has voiced concerns over the financial challenges Himachal Pradesh faces following the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST). Despite being a major pharmaceutical hub, the state, with a population of 75 lakh, has not benefited, unlike consumer states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

In an attempt to bolster its economy, Himachal Pradesh has partnered with the Union Government to launch a Border Tourism initiative. This project aims to promote access to culturally rich yet strategically important areas such as Shipki-La and Lepcha-La, significantly easing travel protocols for tourists and residents.

Meanwhile, Sukhu criticized regional politics, particularly in relation to neighboring Punjab and Haryana over issues like the Bhakra dam and hydroelectric projects, while urging a more productive role for the opposition in state politics.

