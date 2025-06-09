Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: How a Bag Triggered the Mumbra Train Accident

A tragic accident on a train near Mumbra in Thane district resulted in four fatalities. An eyewitness reported that the incident was caused by a commuter's bag brushing against passengers, leading to a deadly fall. The overcrowded trains prevented quick emergency measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event near Mumbra in Thane district, four people lost their lives in a train accident on Monday. An eyewitness, Dipak Shirsat, who was also a co-traveller, reported that the calamity occurred when a bag worn by a commuter on a passing train brushed against those hanging onto the footboard. This contact triggered a domino-like fall, Shirsat revealed.

The accident involved two overcrowded local trains traveling in opposite directions, with one heading towards Kasara and the other to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai. The incident occurred on a sharp curve notorious for its danger, between Diva and Mumbra stations. 'If the train had stopped when we pulled the emergency chain, some lives could have been saved,' lamented Shirsat, expressing frustration over the train's failure to halt.

The Central Railway reported that 13 people fell off the trains, resulting in four deaths and several injuries. The tragedy highlights ongoing safety issues in the overcrowded sections of Mumbai's local train system. Shirsat's decision to stay inside the coach, despite his late friend Ketan Saroj's urging, may have saved his life.

