Government's New Scheme to Fund MSME Exporters' Global Registration

The Indian government is planning a scheme to support MSMEs by funding their product registrations in global markets. Part of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), the program aims to boost exports through measures like easy credit, overseas warehousing, and brand-building. Free Trade Agreements are also being negotiated to aid exporters.

Updated: 10-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:10 IST
The Indian government is poised to launch a new initiative aimed at bolstering the country's export landscape by aiding MSMEs in registering their products in international markets. Speaking at a gathering on June 9, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that the government intends to fund registration costs entirely.

This initiative is part of the broader Export Promotion Mission (EPM) announced in the national Budget. The EPM will reportedly include various components such as easy credit provisions for MSMEs, e-commerce support, global branding efforts, and overseas warehousing facilitation.

Additionally, the minister highlighted ongoing efforts to broaden market access through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with countries like the UAE and Australia, and active talks with others including the EU. These agreements aim to enhance the reach of Indian exporters and open new avenues for trade across the globe.

