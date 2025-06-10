Left Menu

Ukraine Defends Against Nighttime Drone Assault

Russia launched 315 attack drones and seven missiles targeting Ukraine overnight, primarily aiming at Kyiv. Ukraine's Air Force reported that 284 drones and all missiles were neutralized. Independent verification is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant nighttime assault, Russia launched 315 attack drones and seven missiles aimed at Ukraine, primarily targeting the capital city of Kyiv, according to an announcement by Ukraine's Air Force on Tuesday.

The Air Force reported that Ukrainian units effectively neutralized 284 of these drones and intercepted all the missiles. The operation demonstrates Ukraine's resilience and defensive capabilities amidst ongoing conflict.

Despite these claims, independent verification of the Air Force's comments is still pending, with Reuters unable to confirm the details immediately.

