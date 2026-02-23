Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu's Nationwide Tour: A Journey of Health, Unity, and Defense

President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a four-day visit to Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan. Her itinerary includes launching health campaigns, attending cultural events, and overseeing defense exercises, highlighting her engagement in various sectors from health to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:34 IST
President Droupadi Murmu's Nationwide Tour: A Journey of Health, Unity, and Defense
visit
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a four-day journey across Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan, beginning this Tuesday. Her itinerary underscores her involvement in diverse sectors, from inaugurating a nationwide health campaign by PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai to gracing the 'National Arogya Fair 2026' organized by the Ministry of AYUSH in Buldhana.

In addition to her presence at health-focused events, Murmu will participate in the state-level launch of 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' in Nagpur, highlighting the importance of unity and trust in the state's development. On February 26, the President will join in the Bhoomi pujan ceremony at Sri Jagannath Temple in Jamshedpur, organized by the Shri Jaganaath Spiritual & Cultural Charitable Centre Trust.

The President's itinerary also includes a visit to Jamshedpur's Manipal TATA Medical College, where she will interact with students, demonstrating her focus on education and youth engagement. Her journey will conclude on February 27 in Rajasthan, where she will witness Exercise Vayushakti, showcasing the Indian Air Force's strategic capabilities and operational success.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Advocaat resigns as Curacao coach ahead of World Cup

 Global
2
TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

TN panel meets in Delhi, discusses Union-State relations

 India
3
Love marriages, live-in relationships without parental consent concerning: Rajasthan BJP MLA

Love marriages, live-in relationships without parental consent concerning: R...

 India
4
CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, declares upcoming assembly polls a 'war' between him and stalin

CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, dec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026