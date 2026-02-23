President Droupadi Murmu's Nationwide Tour: A Journey of Health, Unity, and Defense

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a four-day journey across Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan, beginning this Tuesday. Her itinerary underscores her involvement in diverse sectors, from inaugurating a nationwide health campaign by PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai to gracing the 'National Arogya Fair 2026' organized by the Ministry of AYUSH in Buldhana.

In addition to her presence at health-focused events, Murmu will participate in the state-level launch of 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust' in Nagpur, highlighting the importance of unity and trust in the state's development. On February 26, the President will join in the Bhoomi pujan ceremony at Sri Jagannath Temple in Jamshedpur, organized by the Shri Jaganaath Spiritual & Cultural Charitable Centre Trust.

The President's itinerary also includes a visit to Jamshedpur's Manipal TATA Medical College, where she will interact with students, demonstrating her focus on education and youth engagement. Her journey will conclude on February 27 in Rajasthan, where she will witness Exercise Vayushakti, showcasing the Indian Air Force's strategic capabilities and operational success.