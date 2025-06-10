Left Menu

Navigating Trade Tensions: U.S. and China Push for Breakthrough in London Talks

U.S. and China engage in trade talks in London, focusing on resolving export control disputes. Discussions hold significant impact on the global economy, particularly concerning semiconductors and rare earths. The negotiations follow a preliminary agreement in Geneva, aiming to prevent further supply chain disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China is underway in London, with both nations working to resolve complex issues related to export controls. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, emphasizing their importance in mitigating potential economic disruptions.

The talks come at a crucial juncture after a preliminary agreement in Geneva to reduce tariffs, which had momentarily relieved global investor concerns. A significant point of contention is the control over rare earths and semiconductors, commodities vital to both countries' economies. The discussion seeks to stabilize global markets affected by trade restrictions.

The involvement of key figures such as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng underscores the high stakes. As the delegation aims to reach a consensus, industries worldwide remain watchful of outcomes that could reshape international trade dynamics.

