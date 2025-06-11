Left Menu

Evolving E-Commerce and Retail Trade Policies Under Review

The proposed national e-commerce and retail trade policies are under review, with discussions led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The evolving nature of e-commerce necessitates updates to policy drafts. Input is being sought to streamline retail trade and enhance modernization and digitization efforts.

Evolving E-Commerce and Retail Trade Policies Under Review
Proposed national policies on e-commerce and retail trade are currently under review, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Both sectors are intertwined, prompting discussions on how best to update and align them with today's rapidly evolving market dynamics.

The minister highlighted that as the e-commerce sector continues to grow and evolve, there is a need to revise earlier policy drafts to ensure they remain contemporary and effective. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is actively seeking input from the National Traders' Welfare Board to inform the national retail trade policy.

In 2021, a draft policy was outlined to streamline retail operations across various formats, aiming to improve business ease, facilitate credit access, and propel modernization. Previous drafts in 2019 focused on key e-commerce areas such as data management, infrastructure, and promoting domestic digital economy growth.

