MSDE Engages Industry in Pune to Drive PM-SETU Rollout, Pushes Industry-Managed ITI Reform Model

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today convened a major industry consultation in Pune as part of the national rollout of the PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) scheme, a flagship reform initiative aimed at transforming Industrial Training Institutes into industry-relevant, outcome-driven skill hubs.

The consultation, held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), was led by Ms Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, MSDE, Government of India, and Ms Manisha Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Department, Government of Maharashtra.

Strong Industry Participation Across Growth Sectors

More than 40 leading companies participated in the consultation, representing key sectors such as automotive, construction, textiles, FMCG, electronics, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Prominent industry partners included Mahindra, Tata Group, Tata Motors, Bharat Electronics, Godrej, Fiat, among others.

Discussions focused on the hub-and-spoke ITI model, industry-led governance through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), curriculum modernisation, trainer upskilling, and strengthening employment and placement outcomes.

PM-SETU: Moving Beyond Infrastructure to Outcomes

Addressing industry leaders, Ms Debashree Mukherjee stressed that PM-SETU is anchored in making ITIs industry-relevant, aspirational and outcome-oriented, not merely through upgraded infrastructure, but through measurable improvements in training quality and employability.

“PM-SETU is about creating sustained partnerships where industry plays a central role in governance, curriculum alignment and trainer upskilling. The objective is to ensure training remains aligned with evolving technologies and real shopfloor requirements,” she said.

She highlighted key benefits for industry participation, including:

A reliable pipeline of job-ready trainees

Reduced recruitment and onboarding costs

Access to modern labs and advanced equipment

Greater alignment between training outcomes and industry demand

Maharashtra Assures Enabling Ecosystem

Reiterating the State’s commitment, Ms Manisha Verma said Maharashtra would provide a strong enabling environment for industry participation under PM-SETU.

She noted that the State will support implementation through close stakeholder coordination, facilitative state-level arrangements and active engagement with industry partners, ensuring that ITIs in Maharashtra evolve into high-quality skill institutions with strong industry linkages and improved employment outcomes.

Industry Sees Strategic Value in PM-SETU

Industry representatives expressed strong interest in the collaborative governance framework envisaged under PM-SETU. Inputs from the automotive and renewable energy sectors highlighted the scheme’s potential to build a future-ready talent pool, while enabling ITIs to function as centres for production-linked training and innovation.

Participants also underlined strategic benefits for industry, including:

Direct participation in governance and decision-making

Scope to co-create curricula and training delivery models

Enhanced employer visibility

Alignment with CSR and ESG objectives

Field Visits Showcase Industry-Integrated Models

The engagement included field visits to:

ITI Aundh, Pune

ITI Girls, Pune

ITI Pimpri Chinchwad

Fronius India Pvt. Ltd., Bhosari

These visits provided participants with first-hand exposure to institutional infrastructure, training ecosystems and industry-integrated skilling models being developed under the reform framework.

About PM-SETU

PM-SETU, launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in October 2025, carries an outlay of ₹60,000 crore over five years. The scheme aims to transform ITIs into government-owned but industry-managed institutions, by:

Upgrading infrastructure and equipment

Introducing new, industry-aligned courses

Embedding industry-led governance and accountability

The initiative seeks to create a skilled, employable youth workforce aligned with India’s growth sectors and the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.