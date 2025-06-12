Tensions Surge: Chinese Jets Challenge Japanese Patrols in Pacific Skies

Chinese military escalation in the Pacific over the weekend saw fighter jets dangerously close to Japanese patrol planes. This activity coincided with a rare simultaneous operation of Chinese carriers Shandong and Liaoning in Pacific waters, as reported by Japan's defense ministry.

A notable incident involved a Chinese J-15 jet from the Shandong pursuing a Japanese P-3C patrol aircraft for over an hour, an encounter repeated the next day with close proximity maneuvers as tight as 45 meters, heightening risk of collision.

The Japanese government voiced grave concerns to China, demanding adherence to safety protocols to prevent accidents. Meanwhile, China downplayed the maneuvers, deeming them part of routine training, underlining the growing geopolitical pressures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)