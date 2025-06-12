Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Chinese Jets Challenge Japanese Patrols in Pacific Skies

Chinese fighter jets flew dangerously close to Japanese military aircraft in the Pacific as Chinese carriers Shandong and Liaoning operated concurrently. The Japanese defense ministry expressed deep concerns over potential collisions, urging China to avoid recurrence. Beijing termed the operations routine exercises, dismissing intentions of targeting other nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 06:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese military escalation in the Pacific over the weekend saw fighter jets dangerously close to Japanese patrol planes. This activity coincided with a rare simultaneous operation of Chinese carriers Shandong and Liaoning in Pacific waters, as reported by Japan's defense ministry.

A notable incident involved a Chinese J-15 jet from the Shandong pursuing a Japanese P-3C patrol aircraft for over an hour, an encounter repeated the next day with close proximity maneuvers as tight as 45 meters, heightening risk of collision.

The Japanese government voiced grave concerns to China, demanding adherence to safety protocols to prevent accidents. Meanwhile, China downplayed the maneuvers, deeming them part of routine training, underlining the growing geopolitical pressures in the region.

