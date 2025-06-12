Left Menu

Coal India's Challenges: Declining Sales and Rising Costs

Coal India's performance continues to falter with declining sales and rising costs, as highlighted by a Nuvama Research report. Key challenges include diminished market share due to captive mines and increased production costs amid stagnating demand. The report projects minimal growth in coal production as the company struggles with high inventory levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:28 IST
Coal India's Challenges: Declining Sales and Rising Costs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India's prospects appear grim as the company grapples with declining sales and rising costs, according to a report by Nuvama Research. In light of muted demand across several regions during the pre-monsoon season, the country's coal output is expected to decline further in June.

The report indicates a challenging start for Coal India Limited (CIL) in FY26, with sales volumes falling approximately 4.7 per cent year-on-year during April and May 2025. Even as power demand decreased by 1.6 per cent during the same period, CIL's diminishing market share has been exacerbated by an increase in output from captive and commercial mines, which captured 20 per cent of the overall demand.

With a significant rise in captive and commercial coal mine volumes, Coal India's long-term volume growth faces risks. The company's sales volume estimates for FY26 and FY27 have been revised down by 2 per cent, and production challenges are compounded by high inventory levels. Additionally, rising production and employee costs are projected to strain Coal India's financials further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025