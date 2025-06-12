Devastating Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad Draws Responses from UP Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound sorrow following the crash of Air India flight AI171 en route from Ahmedabad to London. The Boeing aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, went down near Ahmedabad International Airport, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Addressing the media, Adityanath expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, describing the crash as 'extremely distressing.' He further prayed for the safety of survivors while hoping to prevent further loss of life. His remarks were made during an event at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called for an immediate, transparent investigation into the crash. He urged the government to clarify details and ensure top-level rescue and relief efforts. Yadav emphasized the severity of such incidents, highlighting the need for prompt information and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)