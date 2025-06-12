Towards Zero Fatalities: A Road Safety Imperative

Minister of State for Highways Ajay Tamta underscored the government's commitment to achieving zero road fatalities during the National Summit on VRUs & Road Safety.

UN Special Envoy Jen Todt called road crashes a 'silent pandemic' and highlighted the necessity of protecting those at risk, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

The summit saw the launch of 'Road Safety Paathshaala,' an education module aimed at instilling road safety awareness in children aged 8 to 13.

