Towards Zero Fatalities: A Road Safety Imperative
At the National Summit on VRUs & Road Safety, Minister Ajay Tamta emphasized the aim of zero road fatalities. UN Envoy Jen Todt likened road crashes to a silent pandemic, highlighting the need for safeguarding vulnerable users. The event launched a new educational module, 'Road Safety Paathshaala.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:50 IST
- India
Minister of State for Highways Ajay Tamta underscored the government's commitment to achieving zero road fatalities during the National Summit on VRUs & Road Safety.
UN Special Envoy Jen Todt called road crashes a 'silent pandemic' and highlighted the necessity of protecting those at risk, such as pedestrians and cyclists.
The summit saw the launch of 'Road Safety Paathshaala,' an education module aimed at instilling road safety awareness in children aged 8 to 13.
