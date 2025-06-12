Left Menu

HRTC Resumes Thrilling High-Altitude Bus Service on World's Highest Highway

The Himachal Roads Transport Corporation will relaunch its Delhi-Keylong-Leh bus service on June 13. This route traverses the world’s highest highway and covers a distance of 1,026 km in roughly 26 hours. The fares are set at Rs 1,830. Tourists are eager for this majestic journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Roads Transport Corporation (HRTC) is set to resume its bus service on the Delhi-Keylong-Leh route, passing through the world's highest highway, starting June 13. After an eight-month hiatus, this bus will traverse the scenic Manali-Leh highway, reaching elevations like Baralacha La at 16,020 feet, Lachung La at 16,620 feet, and Tanglung La at 17,480 feet.

Spanning a distance of 1,026 kilometers in an impressive 26-hour journey, this route is famed for its breathtaking vistas and adventurous ride. The one-way fare for this unique experience has been determined at Rs 1,830, providing tourists with an unparalleled opportunity to escape the heat of the plains.

An HRTC bus departed for Leh earlier today, with the crossing expected to reach its destination by 6 PM. Upon arrival, it will set out from Leh back to Delhi on its return trip the following Friday, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

