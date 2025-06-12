Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash

An Air India plane bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 people. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending condolences to the families affected by the tragedy on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:08 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight en route to London met with a tragic accident shortly after departing from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The crash involved Air India Flight AI171, which was carrying a total of 242 individuals, including passengers and crew. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Among those reacting to the devastating news was Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In a heartfelt message posted on the social media platform X, Kumar conveyed his sorrow and extended condolences to the affected families. The Chief Minister described the crash as both "sad" and "heartbreaking."

The tragedy has ignited conversations about aviation safety protocols and emergency response measures, as the nation mourns the loss of lives and extends support to those affected. As investigations into the cause continue, officials are facing mounting pressure to ensure such incidents are minimized in the future.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025