Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash

An Air India flight en route to London met with a tragic accident shortly after departing from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The crash involved Air India Flight AI171, which was carrying a total of 242 individuals, including passengers and crew. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Among those reacting to the devastating news was Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In a heartfelt message posted on the social media platform X, Kumar conveyed his sorrow and extended condolences to the affected families. The Chief Minister described the crash as both "sad" and "heartbreaking."

The tragedy has ignited conversations about aviation safety protocols and emergency response measures, as the nation mourns the loss of lives and extends support to those affected. As investigations into the cause continue, officials are facing mounting pressure to ensure such incidents are minimized in the future.