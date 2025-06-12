Tragic Air India Crash: Leaders Express Profound Sadness
A tragic plane crash involving a London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad has claimed several lives. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with various political leaders, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, praying for the safety of passengers and offering condolences to affected families.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the aviation world was rocked by a tragic incident when a London-bound Air India plane crashed just after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787-8 was carrying 242 passengers and crew, including a majority of Indian nationals.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called the incident 'sad and painful', voicing his prayers for the safety of all onboard. Political figures across parties expressed their heartfelt condolences for the victims and their families during this time of crisis.
According to reports, the plane crash has left many feared dead. As the news spread, leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja took to social media to share their sorrow and prayers for those affected by the crash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shandong Chemical Plant Blast Sparks Safety Concerns
Haryana govt informs SC that SIT constituted, Ashoka University professor joined investigation.
Haryana's Urgent Pre-Monsoon Flood Preparedness Drive
Pacific Wardens Secured $1M Boost in Budget 2025 to Expand Community Safety
SC asks Haryana police to apprise it about their response to NHRC notice on FIRs against Ashoka University prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad.