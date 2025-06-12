Left Menu

Tragic Air India Crash: Leaders Express Profound Sadness

A tragic plane crash involving a London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad has claimed several lives. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with various political leaders, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, praying for the safety of passengers and offering condolences to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the aviation world was rocked by a tragic incident when a London-bound Air India plane crashed just after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787-8 was carrying 242 passengers and crew, including a majority of Indian nationals.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called the incident 'sad and painful', voicing his prayers for the safety of all onboard. Political figures across parties expressed their heartfelt condolences for the victims and their families during this time of crisis.

According to reports, the plane crash has left many feared dead. As the news spread, leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja took to social media to share their sorrow and prayers for those affected by the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

