Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight AI-171 Incident

In a somber development, Boeing Co is facing the aftermath of a tragic aviation incident involving Air India Flight AI-171. The aerospace giant has vowed full cooperation with ongoing investigations and support for those affected.

GE Aerospace, a key component supplier for the aircraft, expressed its profound sadness over the loss, stating its commitment to assisting the investigation and providing necessary support to Air India.

The emergency response teams have been activated as the company offers comprehensive support in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)