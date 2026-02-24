Left Menu

Life Health Foods India Pvt Ltd Launches High Protein Plant-Based Beverage Range to Support Active, Balanced Lifestyles

Plant-based proteins such as legumes, beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, tofu, and whole grains are especially important because they provide fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats along with protein, making them heart-friendly and sustainable choices for long-term health. The So Good High Protein Range delivers 10g of plant protein per serve of 250ml, offering an easy and great-tasting way to support active days, fuller smoothies, and balanced everyday nutrition.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 12:09 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India So Good, a trusted name in plant-based nutrition, has announced the launch of its So Good High Protein Range, designed to make everyday protein intake easier, tastier, and more convenient for modern lifestyles. Protein plays a vital role in overall well-being, from building and repairing muscles to supporting immunity, enzyme production, and hormonal balance. It also helps keep you fuller for longer, supporting weight management and steady energy throughout the day. Commenting on the launch, Rohit Bhagat, General Manager – Life Health Foods India Pvt Ltd, said, ''Protein is essential for building and repairing muscles, weight management and maintaining overall health. It also helps in keeping you full for longer, supporting weight management and steady energy levels. Ideally, every meal should contain 20–30 grams of protein, or roughly 15–25% of your total calories, depending on age, activity level, and body weight. Plant-based proteins such as legumes, beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, tofu, and whole grains are especially important because they provide fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats along with protein, making them heart-friendly and sustainable choices for long-term health.'' The So Good High Protein Range delivers 10g of plant protein per serve of 250ml, offering an easy and great-tasting way to support active days, fuller smoothies, and balanced everyday nutrition. Designed for versatility, the beverage blends seamlessly into smoothies, coffee, oats, or can be enjoyed on the go. At the heart of the range is the So Good High Protein Almond Beverage, made from premium non-GMO whole soybeans and formulated to be low sugar and low GI, supporting sustained energy levels. With three times the protein of regular So Good Almond Beverage and no added sugar, it is an ideal choice for those looking to increase their protein intake without compromising on taste. Both variants are fortified with Calcium and Vitamins B & D, and are lactose-free and gluten-free, making them gentle on digestion. Free from preservatives and added colours, and packaged in eco-friendly, shelf-stable packaging, the So Good High Protein Almond Beverage keeps nutrition simple and convenient. Whether poured, blended, or cooked with, adding more protein to your day has never been more effortless.

