Plane Crash in Ahmedabad Causes Flight Cancellations

A plane crash involving an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London resulted in the cancellation of three Ahmedabad-bound flights. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff, leading to the closure of Ahmedabad airport and causing multiple casualties in a crowded residential area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid shock and uncertainty, a plane crash in Ahmedabad has led to the cancellation of three flights on Thursday. Airport officials confirmed that the incident involved an Air India flight en route to London, which crashed shortly after takeoff.

The crash resulted in the temporary closure of Ahmedabad airport, affecting schedules as an incoming flight had to return halfway. Operated by a private carrier, the canceled flights created disruptions for many passengers.

Significantly impacting the city, the crash occurred in a densely populated residential area, with numerous fatalities feared. Emergency services have initiated rescue efforts as the community grapples with the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

