Tragedy in the Skies: Ahmedabad Plane Crash

In a tragic turn of events, an Air India Boeing 787-8, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off. The incident, carrying 242 passengers, has prompted immediate action from authorities.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu expressed deep distress upon visiting the crash site. He is actively overseeing the rescue and relief efforts, ensuring every possible support is extended to victims and their families.

Teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, Air India, National Disaster Response Force, and local administration are working tirelessly to manage the crisis. They are committed to providing unwavering support in the wake of this calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)