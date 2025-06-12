Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Following a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu reports active rescue efforts by DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF, and local administration. The Boeing 787-8 heading to London Gatwick crashed soon after take-off, and support is being provided to victims and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an Air India Boeing 787-8, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off. The incident, carrying 242 passengers, has prompted immediate action from authorities.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu expressed deep distress upon visiting the crash site. He is actively overseeing the rescue and relief efforts, ensuring every possible support is extended to victims and their families.

Teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, Air India, National Disaster Response Force, and local administration are working tirelessly to manage the crisis. They are committed to providing unwavering support in the wake of this calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

