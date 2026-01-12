Left Menu

WMO Marks National Day of Mourning for Crans-Montana Fire Victims

“We join in honoring the victims of this tragedy and extend our thoughts to all those affected,” said Celeste Saulo.

Updated: 12-01-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:38 IST
United Nations organizations based in Geneva, including the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), are observing a national day of mourning to honor the victims of the devastating fire in Crans-Montana, which claimed 40 lives and left more than 100 people seriously injured during New Year’s celebrations at the Alpine resort.

In a coordinated gesture of respect, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo, in consultation with Swiss host country authorities, ordered the WMO flag to be flown at half-mast on Friday, 9 January. At 14:00 CET, church bells across Switzerland will toll, followed by a nationwide minute of silence—underscoring a rare, synchronised moment of remembrance spanning local communities, national institutions, and the international system.

A Modern, Collective Expression of Mourning

Beyond traditional observances, WMO staff and members of the international Geneva community are participating in a digitally enabled book of condolences, allowing thousands of people from around the world to express solidarity in real time. The initiative reflects how global institutions are increasingly using inclusive, technology-supported approaches to collective mourning—ensuring that remembrance transcends physical borders.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin, writing in the book of condolences, paid tribute to the lives lost:

“Many of the victims were young, full of projects, hopes and dreams. Their life must be honoured for what it was: for their promise, energy and part of our common future. To all the mourning families and victims … we share your pain.”

A Call to Participate and Support

Journalists, institutions, and members of the public are encouraged to:

  • Engage with the digital book of condolences to add messages of solidarity

  • Amplify verified information and tributes to counter misinformation during crises

  • Explore and adopt inclusive digital remembrance tools that enable global participation during moments of collective loss

As Geneva’s international community stands with Switzerland, this coordinated observance highlights not only shared grief, but also evolving, more connected ways in which institutions and citizens come together in times of tragedy.

