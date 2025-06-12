Tefal's Ambitious Expansion: Driving Groupe SEB India's Future

Groupe SEB India is setting its sights on significant growth by 2025, with ambitions for its premium brand Tefal to generate up to 60% of the company's revenue. This strategic move is fueled by an aggressive expansion of Tefal's product offerings and distribution reach.

The company, which runs a manufacturing plant in Baddi, is committed to ramping up domestic production of Tefal products. CEO Ashish Kakkar highlighted the introduction of over 40 new products, designed expressly for the Indian market, as a pivotal part of this growth strategy.

Groupe SEB India is not only expanding its reach into tier II and III cities but also strengthening its e-commerce and retail channels, eyeing an extensive network of 10,000 retailers across the nation. This move aligns with a wider market trend towards premiumisation within the home appliances sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)