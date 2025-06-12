Left Menu

Tefal's Ambitious Expansion: Driving Groupe SEB India's Future

Groupe SEB India aims for its brand Tefal to contribute up to 60% of its revenue within the next 2-3 years. By expanding distribution and launching 40 new products, including locally manufactured ones, Tefal seeks to solidify its presence in India's premium cookware and home appliances market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Groupe SEB India is setting its sights on significant growth by 2025, with ambitions for its premium brand Tefal to generate up to 60% of the company's revenue. This strategic move is fueled by an aggressive expansion of Tefal's product offerings and distribution reach.

The company, which runs a manufacturing plant in Baddi, is committed to ramping up domestic production of Tefal products. CEO Ashish Kakkar highlighted the introduction of over 40 new products, designed expressly for the Indian market, as a pivotal part of this growth strategy.

Groupe SEB India is not only expanding its reach into tier II and III cities but also strengthening its e-commerce and retail channels, eyeing an extensive network of 10,000 retailers across the nation. This move aligns with a wider market trend towards premiumisation within the home appliances sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

