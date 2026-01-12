Left Menu

TCS Navigates New Labour Codes Amid Earnings and Revenue Growth

TCS reported a 13.91% drop in Q4 profit due to new labor codes, despite a 4.86% increase in revenue. The company saw a decline in headcount by 11,151 amid restructuring. AI revenue growth and international expansion are key focus areas for the future, with decision-making cycles shortening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:00 IST
TCS Navigates New Labour Codes Amid Earnings and Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest IT services exporter, TCS, has reported a profit decline of 13.91% for the December quarter, attributing much of the loss to the impact of new labor codes. Profit fell to Rs 10,657 crore, largely due to a 'statutory impact' amounting to Rs 2,128 crore from these codes.

Despite the profit drop, TCS saw an increase in overall revenue by 4.86%, reaching Rs 67,087 crore. CEO K Krithivasan pointed out that artificial intelligence and related data revenues have significantly contributed to the topline growth. The company aims for higher international revenue growth in the fiscal year 2026 compared to 2025.

TCS announced a reduction in its workforce by 11,151 during the quarter, part of its restructuring efforts aimed at efficiency. Amid these changes, TCS's efforts toward AI and productivity improvements have cushioned operational margins. The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 57 per share, including a special dividend of Rs 46.

TRENDING

1
Air Tragedy: Unveiling the American Airlines and Black Hawk Collision

Air Tragedy: Unveiling the American Airlines and Black Hawk Collision

 United States
2
Critical Nipah Virus Alert: Two Nurses in West Bengal Test Positive

Critical Nipah Virus Alert: Two Nurses in West Bengal Test Positive

 India
3
Miracle in the Park: The Inspirational Revival of an Abandoned Newborn

Miracle in the Park: The Inspirational Revival of an Abandoned Newborn

 India
4
Saurashtra: Catalyzing India's Economic Surge by 2047

Saurashtra: Catalyzing India's Economic Surge by 2047

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026