PayU Reports Narrowed Losses and Revenue Growth in FY25

PayU Payments reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for FY25, with losses reducing to Rs 248 crore from Rs 429.51 crore the previous year. Revenue increased by 23% to Rs 5,562.98 crore. However, standalone losses grew substantially to Rs 3,567.8 crore.

Updated: 13-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech company PayU Payments showcased a marked financial improvement for the fiscal year 2024-25, reporting reduced losses of Rs 248 crore compared to Rs 429.51 crore in FY24. The data was revealed in a regulatory document shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

The firm's consolidated revenue from operations surged by approximately 23%, reaching Rs 5,562.98 crore, up from Rs 4,527.39 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, a closer look at standalone figures indicates a pronounced increase in losses to Rs 3,567.8 crore from Rs 273 crore.

Tofler also noted that PayU Payments Private Ltd, functioning as an investment entity, saw its fiscal year 2024-25 revenues climb to Rs 3,972 crore, marking a 16% year-over-year increase, amid a reported net loss of Rs 3,568 crore. Employee benefit expenses saw a reduction of 6.4% year-on-year to Rs 667.62 crore.

