PayU Reports Narrowed Losses and Revenue Growth in FY25

Fintech company PayU Payments showcased a marked financial improvement for the fiscal year 2024-25, reporting reduced losses of Rs 248 crore compared to Rs 429.51 crore in FY24. The data was revealed in a regulatory document shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

The firm's consolidated revenue from operations surged by approximately 23%, reaching Rs 5,562.98 crore, up from Rs 4,527.39 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, a closer look at standalone figures indicates a pronounced increase in losses to Rs 3,567.8 crore from Rs 273 crore.

Tofler also noted that PayU Payments Private Ltd, functioning as an investment entity, saw its fiscal year 2024-25 revenues climb to Rs 3,972 crore, marking a 16% year-over-year increase, amid a reported net loss of Rs 3,568 crore. Employee benefit expenses saw a reduction of 6.4% year-on-year to Rs 667.62 crore.

