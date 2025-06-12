Tragedy Hits Boeing: Air India 787-8 Dreamliner Crash Sparks Scrutiny

The crash of an Air India 787-8 Dreamliner shortly after takeoff on Thursday adds a new dimension to Boeing's ongoing challenges as it seeks to repair its safety record. The incident occurred minutes after the plane left Ahmedabad for London, resulting in a devastating tragedy that claimed most of the 242 passengers on board.

Boeing's recent strides, including reaching production targets in May and receiving positive feedback from aviation leaders, are now overshadowed by this crash. The 787 Dreamliner, once praised for its modern design and safety, faces renewed scrutiny as this is its first fatal accident. In 2013, the aircraft was grounded due to unrelated battery issues.

Market reactions were immediate, with Boeing's shares dipping by 4.9% and key suppliers like Spirit AeroSystems and GE Aerospace facing declines too. The latter, a prominent engine manufacturer, affirmed its commitment to support the crash investigation amid broader concerns about Boeing's regulatory and safety protocols, especially after past issues with the 737 MAX jets.

(With inputs from agencies.)