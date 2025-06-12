Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Shocks the World
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing over 290 people. It is the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade. The crash claimed lives both on the plane and on the ground, involving various nationalities, and raising aviation safety concerns.
The aircraft, bound for London, plummeted onto a medical college hostel, leading to significant casualties among students present during the lunch hour. At least one passenger survived, recounting the harrowing moments before the crash.
The tragedy has prompted global reactions, with cross-border efforts to investigate the cause. Air India's reputation faces scrutiny, exacerbated by the recent takeover and merger activities involving Tata Group and other entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
