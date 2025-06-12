Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Shocks the World

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing over 290 people. It is the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade. The crash claimed lives both on the plane and on the ground, involving various nationalities, and raising aviation safety concerns.

Updated: 12-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off, killing over 290 individuals aboard and on the ground. This marks the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade, sparking widespread grief and urgent investigations.

The aircraft, bound for London, plummeted onto a medical college hostel, leading to significant casualties among students present during the lunch hour. At least one passenger survived, recounting the harrowing moments before the crash.

The tragedy has prompted global reactions, with cross-border efforts to investigate the cause. Air India's reputation faces scrutiny, exacerbated by the recent takeover and merger activities involving Tata Group and other entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

