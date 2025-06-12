RKS Raises Alarm Over Air India Crash, Cites Lack of Third Pilot

In a bid to address safety concerns following a fatal crash, Rashtriya Kamgar Sena (RKS) has raised questions about the absence of a third pilot on the doomed Air India Boeing 787-8 flight.

Kiran Pawaskar, the union's president, called the incident unfortunate and insisted on a thorough investigation into the crash, which occurred shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad headed to Gatwick.

Pawaskar criticized the airline for removing the third pilot role as a cost-cutting measure, arguing that an extra trained pilot in the cockpit might have made a difference during the crisis.