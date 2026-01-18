Left Menu

Tragic Rape Incident in Sonipat Highlights Safety Concerns

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Sonipat by three youths who offered her a ride home. The incident occurred after they drove her to an isolated spot and forced her to consume alcohol. Police have arrested one suspect and are actively searching for the other two.

Updated: 18-01-2026 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Sonipat, a 19-year-old woman was reportedly raped by three young men who initially offered her a ride home. The criminals diverged to a secluded location, compelling the woman to consume alcohol before committing the heinous act.

Local law enforcement has successfully apprehended one suspect involved in the incident, which took place on January 16. The assault occurred after the group, which included a youth from the victim's village, approached her at ITI Chowk, extending a seemingly benign car ride.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Although one perpetrator is currently in custody, police are intensifying efforts to capture the remaining two suspects in this case, aged between 20 and 25 years.

