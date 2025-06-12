Boeing Faces Turbulence Ahead of Paris Air Show After Air India Crash

The tragic crash of an Air India 787-8 Dreamliner shortly after takeoff has shifted focus onto Boeing just as its executives prepare for the upcoming Paris Air Show. The aviation giant is working to rebuild its reputation following a series of manufacturing and safety issues.

Despite no initial indications of manufacturing faults, the incident, resulting in nearly 242 fatalities, poses a significant challenge to Boeing's newest CEO, Kelly Ortberg, and his efforts to restore trust. With previous incidents involving Boeing jets, scrutiny is inevitable.

As Boeing pivots towards recovery, the Air India crash underscores the continued struggles facing the company. Stocks fell following the incident, heightening the urgency for Boeing leadership to address both the public and industry stakeholders at the Paris Air Show.

(With inputs from agencies.)