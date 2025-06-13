FAA Concludes Investigation on SpaceX Starship Flight 8

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the conclusion of its investigation into the SpaceX Starship Flight 8 incident, which was attributed to a hardware failure in one of the spacecraft's engines.

SpaceX had identified eight corrective measures to prevent a recurrence of the problem. According to the FAA, these measures were all verified and implemented effectively before the Starship Flight 9 mission, which took place in late May.

This investigation and subsequent corrective actions are crucial to ensure safer future flights and maintain SpaceX's record as an innovator in the aerospace industry.