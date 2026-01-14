Sabarimala Gold Scandal: Former TDB Member Arrested Amid Ongoing Investigations

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss cases reached a significant milestone on Wednesday, arresting former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member K P Sankara Das. The arrest took place at a private hospital, where Das, the 11th accused in the case, was receiving medical treatment.

Das faces allegations of involvement in the theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and sanctum sanctorum door frames of the revered Lord Ayyappa temple. His arrest comes amid mounting pressure after the Kerala High Court criticized the SIT for delays in the investigation.

The SIT, in its report to the Kollam vigilance court, highlighted that Das is the latest of several former TDB officials arrested. The ongoing investigation aims to unravel the conspiracy behind the valuable gold's disappearance, with remand procedures set to be completed shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)