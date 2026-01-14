SFO Launches Major Investigation into Home REIT Fraud
The UK's Serious Fraud Office has commenced a significant bribery and fraud investigation into the previous leadership of Home REIT, a social housing company. The investigation includes raids and arrests, with fraudulent activities estimated at 300 million pounds ($403.50 million).
14-01-2026
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of Britain announced on Wednesday the commencement of an extensive bribery and fraud investigation targeting former executives of Home REIT.
Home REIT, a publicly traded company specializing in social housing, stands accused of serious financial misconduct, prompting SFO's involvement.
With suspected crimes amounting to 300 million pounds, the operation has involved both coordinated raids and multiple arrests, underscoring the gravity of the accusations. The exchange rate is noted at $1 equaling 0.7435 pounds.
