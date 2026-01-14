Left Menu

SFO Launches Major Investigation into Home REIT Fraud

The UK's Serious Fraud Office has commenced a significant bribery and fraud investigation into the previous leadership of Home REIT, a social housing company. The investigation includes raids and arrests, with fraudulent activities estimated at 300 million pounds ($403.50 million).

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:56 IST
SFO Launches Major Investigation into Home REIT Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of Britain announced on Wednesday the commencement of an extensive bribery and fraud investigation targeting former executives of Home REIT.

Home REIT, a publicly traded company specializing in social housing, stands accused of serious financial misconduct, prompting SFO's involvement.

With suspected crimes amounting to 300 million pounds, the operation has involved both coordinated raids and multiple arrests, underscoring the gravity of the accusations. The exchange rate is noted at $1 equaling ⁠0.7435 pounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

 India
2
Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

 India
3
Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026