Air India's Urgent Response to Ahmedabad Tragedy

Air India has launched support centres at airports in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gatwick to aid families of the Ahmedabad crash victims, the airline announced on Friday.

The centres will assist families traveling to Ahmedabad after a London-bound Boeing 787-8 crashed and caught fire shortly after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, resulting in 241 fatalities.

In addition, Air India has activated a passenger hotline, 1800 5691 444 for calls within India and +918062779200 for international inquiries, to support relatives of those on flight AI171.