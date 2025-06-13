Left Menu

Air India's Urgent Response to Ahmedabad Tragedy

Air India has established assistance centres at key airports for the families of those affected by the Ahmedabad plane crash, facilitating travel and support. The tragedy involved a Boeing 787-8 that claimed 241 lives. A dedicated hotline has been set up for further assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:05 IST
Air India's Urgent Response to Ahmedabad Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has launched support centres at airports in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gatwick to aid families of the Ahmedabad crash victims, the airline announced on Friday.

The centres will assist families traveling to Ahmedabad after a London-bound Boeing 787-8 crashed and caught fire shortly after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, resulting in 241 fatalities.

In addition, Air India has activated a passenger hotline, 1800 5691 444 for calls within India and +918062779200 for international inquiries, to support relatives of those on flight AI171.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025