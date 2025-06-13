Cyprus Airports Handle Flight Diversions

Hermes, the operator of Cyprus airports, announced on Friday that 32 flights originating from the Middle East had been redirected to the island's airports in Larnaca and Paphos by 0800 GMT.

The company assured that, at present, the number of requests for flight diversions remains minimal.

This operational update was provided by Hermes as travel routes adapt due to various logistical needs. Michele Kambas contributed the report, with Kirsten Donovan providing editorial oversight.

