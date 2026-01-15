Airlines Reroute Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

In response to rising tensions in the Middle East, Germany has issued a new directive cautioning airlines not to enter Iranian airspace, according to Flightradar24 on Wednesday.

Lufthansa announced it would reroute flights to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace, citing safety concerns amid ongoing protests in Iran. This decision follows geopolitical strains that have affected several carriers, leading to schedule adjustments and cancellations.

Amid the unrest, market volatility has increased, driving investors towards safe assets like gold and the US dollar. Lufthansa plans to rebook affected passengers and ensure crew safety by minimizing overnight stays. Other airlines, including ITA Airways and flydubai, have also altered flight plans in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)