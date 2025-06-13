Tragic Demise of a Cabin Crew Member with Big Dreams

Irfan Samir Shaikh, a 22-year-old cabin crew member on a London-bound Air India flight, tragically lost his life in a crash shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad. Shaikh, whose career in aviation had just begun, succumbed alongside 264 others.

His family, residing in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune, is grappling with the void left by the young man's sudden demise. The family flew to Ahmedabad immediately after the news, awaiting confirmation of his identity via a DNA test.

Shaikh had joined the airline industry two years ago, starting with Vistara, and transitioned to international flights after the Air India-Vistara merger. His untimely death has shattered his aspirations and left his loved ones in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)