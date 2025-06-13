Left Menu

DGCA Cracks Down on Air India Fleet After Tragic Crash

Following a tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the DGCA has ordered enhanced safety inspections. The incident, which resulted in 241 fatalities, prompted immediate directives for additional maintenance on Air India's Dreamliner fleet, equipped with Genx engines, with the effort overseen by regional offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated stringent safety inspections of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet. This directive comes on the heels of a devastating crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the tragic loss of 241 lives.

Air India, owned by the Tata Group, operates 26 Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s. The DGCA has mandated immediate additional maintenance actions for these aircraft, specifically those equipped with Genx engines.

These measures are in direct response to the crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 that was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. Coordination with DGCA regional offices will ensure strict compliance with the new safety protocols.

