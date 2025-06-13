India's Forex Reserves Near Record High, Insight from RBI
India's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 5.171 billion, reaching USD 696.656 billion, as of June 6. The reserves cover 11 months of imports and stand at 96% of external debt. RBI's strategic management and increased gold reserves contribute to this robust economic position.
- Country:
- India
India's foreign exchange reserves witnessed a significant increase, rising by USD 5.171 billion to USD 696.656 billion in the week ending June 6, according to the Reserve Bank of India's recent data release. This enhancement brings the reserves closer to the all-time high of USD 704.89 billion, recorded in September 2024.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the reserves are sufficiently large to finance the nation's imports for nearly 11 months and cover about 96% of India's external debt. The growth in forex reserves has been supported by a boost in foreign currency assets, which comprise the largest segment of these reserves, estimated at USD 587.687 billion.
Additionally, as central banks globally boost their gold holdings, India's gold reserves have escalated to USD 85.888 billion. Since 2021, the share of gold in India's reserves has doubled, showcasing a strategic shift towards safe-haven assets amidst global economic fluctuations. Furthermore, the RBI's strategic interventions in currency markets have been pivotal in robust reserve management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PayG Secures RBI Payment Aggregator License, Paving Way for Digital Economy Transformation
Benign inflation outlook and moderate growth warrant monetary policy to be growth-supportive, says RBI in its annual report.
RBI Unveils Future-Proof Strategies for Cybersecurity and Financial Resilience
RBI Prioritizes Liquidity and Stability for Economic Growth
RBI's Optimistic Outlook: A Promising Path for India's Economy in 2025-26