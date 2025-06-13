Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Near Record High, Insight from RBI

India's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 5.171 billion, reaching USD 696.656 billion, as of June 6. The reserves cover 11 months of imports and stand at 96% of external debt. RBI's strategic management and increased gold reserves contribute to this robust economic position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:29 IST
India's Forex Reserves Near Record High, Insight from RBI
A basket of currencies (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange reserves witnessed a significant increase, rising by USD 5.171 billion to USD 696.656 billion in the week ending June 6, according to the Reserve Bank of India's recent data release. This enhancement brings the reserves closer to the all-time high of USD 704.89 billion, recorded in September 2024.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the reserves are sufficiently large to finance the nation's imports for nearly 11 months and cover about 96% of India's external debt. The growth in forex reserves has been supported by a boost in foreign currency assets, which comprise the largest segment of these reserves, estimated at USD 587.687 billion.

Additionally, as central banks globally boost their gold holdings, India's gold reserves have escalated to USD 85.888 billion. Since 2021, the share of gold in India's reserves has doubled, showcasing a strategic shift towards safe-haven assets amidst global economic fluctuations. Furthermore, the RBI's strategic interventions in currency markets have been pivotal in robust reserve management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025