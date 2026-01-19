Home ministry to roll out policy on absorbing ex-Agniveers into CAPF: CISF DG

The Union home ministry will bring out a comprehensive policy for the integration of former Agniveers with the Central Armed Police Forces, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan said on Monday.

Ranjan told reporters that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has also formed a committee at its headquarters to prepare an action plan in this context and present it to the ministry.

''This is a policy matter of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It will be done in consultation with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The MHA will come out with a proper policy, which we all will follow,'' he said.

The CISF DG said the committee at the force level was scrutinising ways to integrate the Agniveers; in what proportion and where they will be utilised was a plan that the MHA will lay down in detail.

Citing an example, he said Agniveers coming from the Navy can be ''relevant'' for CISF duties related to seaports security.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three defence forces.

Under the scheme, selected candidates in the age bracket of seventeen-and-a-half to 21 years are enrolled in the Army, Air Force and Navy as Agniveers for four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years, while the remaining 75 per cent exit.

The government has already reserved 10 per cent jobs for ex-Agniveers in all future constable appointments in the 11 lakh-strong CAPF, which includes the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, CISF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal.

