U.S. Issues Travel Warnings Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. State Department issued security alerts on Friday, cautioning travelers about increased risks in several Middle Eastern countries. This follows Israel's military incursions into Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and missile sites.

Officials urged American citizens in Iran to leave the country. For those unable to leave, they advised sheltering in place. Alerts also warned of potential missile and drone activity over Iraq and Jordan.

The heightened tensions have led to significant disruptions in airline operations across the Middle East. The State Department further clarified there were no evacuation plans for Americans in Israel after Ben Gurion Airport was shut.

(With inputs from agencies.)