U.S. Issues Travel Warnings Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. State Department has issued security alerts for multiple Middle Eastern countries following Israel's military action against Iran. Travelers are warned of potential missile threats, and American citizens in Iran are advised to leave. Air travel has been disrupted, and no evacuation plans for Americans in Israel are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:25 IST
The U.S. State Department issued security alerts on Friday, cautioning travelers about increased risks in several Middle Eastern countries. This follows Israel's military incursions into Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and missile sites.

Officials urged American citizens in Iran to leave the country. For those unable to leave, they advised sheltering in place. Alerts also warned of potential missile and drone activity over Iraq and Jordan.

The heightened tensions have led to significant disruptions in airline operations across the Middle East. The State Department further clarified there were no evacuation plans for Americans in Israel after Ben Gurion Airport was shut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

