US Withdraws Personnel Amidst Rising Tensions in the Middle East

The United States is pulling its personnel from strategic bases in the region due to growing regional tensions, according to a U.S. official who requested anonymity when speaking with Reuters on Wednesday.

This move follows a statement from a senior Iranian official earlier that same day, warning that Tehran would target American bases if the United States undertakes military strikes.

The development highlights the escalating geopolitical tensions and the precarious situation in the region, with potential significant implications for regional stability and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)