Crisis Averted at ONGC's Rudrasagar Field: High-Tech Measures in Action

Union Minister Hardeep Puri updates on ONGC's Rudrasagar field incident, highlighting 'junk pumping' and international collaboration to control the gas flow. Evacuations and relief efforts for local residents are ongoing. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assures affected residents of comprehensive support and priority attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:24 IST
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri (Images: X/@HardeepSPuri). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent update from the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri, developments at ONGC's Rudrasagar field are being closely monitored following a critical incident involving Well RDS-147. The minister shared through social media that gas flow has persisted for four days due to unusually high pressure in the well.

Puri emphasized the use of advanced techniques like 'junk pumping' and collaboration with international experts. ONGC teams are maintaining a water blanket to cool the area and mitigate fire risks. Immediate evacuation efforts have ensured the safety of local residents, who continue to receive needed assistance.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited affected communities, directing ONGC officials to expedite their response. With the highest priority accorded to this situation, government ministers remain on-site to facilitate interim relief efforts. As ONGC wrestles with this challenge, India's leading oil and gas producer underscores its commitment to safety and community support.

