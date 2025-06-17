Cancelled Flight: Operational Issues Ground Air India

Air India's scheduled flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to London was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon, citing operational issues. The incident was confirmed both by an airport official and Air India's official website.

The flight, which was due to leave Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 3 PM, was abruptly called off, leaving many passengers in limbo. The initial flight AI-171, which tragically crashed after takeoff on June 12, has been replaced by the new AI-159 code.

Details on the operational issues were not disclosed, adding to the mystery surrounding this latest setback for Air India. The tragic crash of AI-171 claimed the lives of nearly all passengers and crew, except for a single survivor.

(With inputs from agencies.)