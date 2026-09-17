EasyJet Crew Strike Looms Over Portugal Airports

EasyJet's cabin crew based in Portugal have announced a strike occurring between October 2 and 6, and again from December 19 to 23, according to SNPVAC union representatives. The protests are aimed at addressing deteriorating work conditions.

The union estimates that around 500 flights in Lisbon, Porto, and Faro may be canceled during the initial strike period. The action comes in response to ongoing issues such as unstable rosters, contract breaches, and discriminatory practices.

EasyJet expressed disappointment over the strike, highlighting ongoing negotiations to resolve the disputes, while intending to minimize the impact on passengers. The airline argues that union demands are not feasible, asserting that the affected crew members earn higher-than-average wages in Portugal.