CG Power Secures Rs 641 Crore Order from Powergrid

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd has announced a significant new order worth Rs 641 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. The transformer package order underlines CG Power's prominent position in the electrical engineering sector.

According to the Mumbai-based company, the supply agreement is projected to be completed over a span of 18 to 36 months. This contract underscores the company's continued expansion and expertise in industrial and power systems.

With this new order, CG Power remains at the forefront of electrical engineering, maintaining its status as a key player in both industrial and power systems markets.

