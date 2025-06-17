Mass Exodus from Iran Amid Israel-Iran Conflict Escalation
Over 600 people from 17 countries have fled to Azerbaijan from Iran amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. A 'humanitarian corridor' allowed their escape despite closed Azerbaijani borders. The situation has prompted long queues and shortages. Additional evacuations include Indian nationals via Armenia.
Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, more than 600 individuals of diverse nationalities have sought refuge in Azerbaijan, escaping from Iran in the past five days, according to Azerbaijani sources. Separate reports confirm the evacuation of 110 Indians through Armenia.
The Israeli surprise attacks last Friday have incited a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes from Iran, prompting urgent warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump for residents of Tehran to evacuate. Travelling from Tehran to Azerbaijan takes approximately eight hours, with the alternative route to Armenia extending beyond 10 hours.
The Azerbaijani foreign ministry revealed ongoing requests from over 1,200 citizens from 51 countries seeking passage through Azerbaijan, though exact numbers of successful crossings remain undisclosed. The land borders, closed since the pandemic onset, were temporarily opened for a 'humanitarian corridor.' Affected individuals are being transported by bus to Baku to board flights to their home countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
