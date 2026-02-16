Left Menu

Orbán's Political Gamble: Can Trump Endorsement Secure a Fifth Term?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, highlighting their alignment with former President Trump. This diplomatic support comes as Orbán faces challenging elections. The visit also saw discussions on US-Hungarian nuclear cooperation. Orbán's relationship with Trump and stance on issues like immigration reflect conservative values.

In a diplomatic boost for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced strong support for Orbán's re-election bid during a visit to Budapest. The endorsement underscores the close ties between Orbán and former US President Donald Trump, illustrating a significant political alignment.

Amidst these political dynamics, discussions between Rubio and Hungarian officials also centered around nuclear cooperation, particularly the potential purchase of compact nuclear reactors and related technology from the US. Rubio characterized the current US-Hungary relations as a 'golden age' facilitated by the personal rapport between Orbán and Trump.

The visit comes at a crucial time for Orbán, who faces his toughest election challenge in years. Despite criticisms, Orbán has maintained his commitment to Russian energy and conservative policies, drawing parallels with Trump's 'Make America Great Again' rhetoric by advocating to 'Make Europe Great Again.'

